MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans $0.03 Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0329 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. 67,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,332. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMT. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,306 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

