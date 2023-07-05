MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Declares $0.02 Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE CXH traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.