MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Declares Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0105 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 32,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,211. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $3.71.
Insider Activity at MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
In other MFS High Yield Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,899,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 415,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,506.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.