MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Declares Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0105 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 32,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,211. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $3.71.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

In other MFS High Yield Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,899,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 415,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,506.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.