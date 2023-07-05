MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Announces $0.05 Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0452 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,638. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $7.09.
Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
