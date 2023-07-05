Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Down 19.6% in June

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MCB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 33,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,219. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $396.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.60. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $65.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after buying an additional 255,585 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 84.5% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 441,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 202,204 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 66.0% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 294,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 117,163 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 154.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 104,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 33.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 93,568 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

