Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Shares Down 1.3%

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 83,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 225,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Metacrine Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metacrine by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,531,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Metacrine by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 165,740 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Metacrine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.