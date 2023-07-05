Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Financial Survey

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) and Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Homes has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and Meritage Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group N/A -68.55% -2.23% Meritage Homes 14.44% 23.99% 16.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

61.8% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United Homes Group and Meritage Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group N/A N/A $7.07 million N/A N/A Meritage Homes $6.27 billion 0.80 $992.19 million $24.50 5.60

Meritage Homes has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for United Homes Group and Meritage Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Meritage Homes 0 3 6 0 2.67

Meritage Homes has a consensus price target of $123.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.01%. Given Meritage Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meritage Homes is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Summary

Meritage Homes beats United Homes Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc. designs, builds and sells home in South Carolina. It provides affordable homes for the entry-level to mid-level segments. The company operates its homebuilder homes under Great Southern Homes brand name. United Homes Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. The company also offers title and escrow, mortgage, title insurance, and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

