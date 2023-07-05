Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 269,610 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 78.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 612,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $230,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $407.28. 1,841,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.93.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

