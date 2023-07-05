Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 269,610 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 78.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 612,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $230,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $407.28. 1,841,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.93.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.