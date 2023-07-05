Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 683,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,345.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco International Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Melco International Development Stock Performance

Melco International Development stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Melco International Development has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

About Melco International Development

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

