Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 683,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,345.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco International Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Melco International Development Stock Performance

Shares of MDEVF stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Melco International Development has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.42.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

