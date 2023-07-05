MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.57

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.57 and traded as low as $6.56. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 3,005 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.28. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 64.44%. The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 24.8% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,632,623 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in MEI Pharma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MEI Pharma by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares during the period.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.