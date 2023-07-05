Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Shares Down 3.4%

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70. 38,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 28,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Mega Matrix Trading Down 3.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mega Matrix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTMT. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mega Matrix during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mega Matrix during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Mega Matrix during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mega Matrix during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mega Matrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mega Matrix Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm operates through its two subsidiaries: Mega Metaverse Corp. and JetFleet Management Corp. The company focuses on the GameFi sector through its NFT (non-fungible token) games and its metaverse universe “alSpace“, with Mano being the first game and additional games will be released in alSpace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Matrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Matrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.