MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

MEG Energy Price Performance

Shares of MEG opened at C$21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.94. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.85.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.2269353 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

