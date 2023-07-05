MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in June

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,300 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 572,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,048,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MedMen Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMNFF remained flat at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,310. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. MedMen Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
MedMen Enterprises Company Profile
