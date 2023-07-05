MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in June

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,300 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 572,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,048,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MedMen Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMNFF remained flat at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,310. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. MedMen Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

MedMen Enterprises Company Profile

Featured Articles

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer in the United States. The company provides products under the MedMen Red and LuxLyte brand names. As of June 25, 2022, it operated 19 stores in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, and Massachusetts. MedMen Enterprises Inc is based in Los Angeles, California.

