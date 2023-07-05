Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.39

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.39 and traded as high as $8.02. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 39,113 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Medallion Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $179.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.42. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

(Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.