MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Short Interest Update

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 354,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 111,732 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MDU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. 1,275,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,762. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Further Reading

