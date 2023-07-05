mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 324,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 673,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of mCloud Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
mCloud Technologies Stock Down 6.2 %
MCLD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,016. mCloud Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On mCloud Technologies
About mCloud Technologies
mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than mCloud Technologies
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.