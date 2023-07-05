mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 324,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 673,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of mCloud Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

mCloud Technologies Stock Down 6.2 %

MCLD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,016. mCloud Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On mCloud Technologies

About mCloud Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies Corp ( NASDAQ:MCLD Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

