Marta R. Stewart Buys 188 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) Director Marta R. Stewart acquired 188 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.16 per share, with a total value of $21,838.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,773.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE SPG traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,983. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.52.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.12%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
