Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Trading 4.4% Higher

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 244.06 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 236 ($3.00). 17,196 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 15,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.51, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.59. The company has a market capitalization of £104.59 million, a PE ratio of -3,309.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 228.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 244.32.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

