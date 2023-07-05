MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 56,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,158. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $19.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 545.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 165,983 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 35.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 88,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

