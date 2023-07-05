Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 71.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAIN. Hovde Group raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after buying an additional 1,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $5,518,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $3,102,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,465,000 after buying an additional 43,111 shares during the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

