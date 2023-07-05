Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Trading Down 10.6%

Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTC:MGLUY – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 1,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magazine Luiza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Magazine Luiza Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Magazine Luiza Company Profile

Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. It sells technology products, appliances, electronics, telephony, furniture, gifts, and toys. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products.

