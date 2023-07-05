MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 8,716 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,152 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up approximately 2.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 36,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. UBS Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

