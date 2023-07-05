Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,921,500 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 3,813,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Luye Pharma Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LYPHF remained flat at $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. Luye Pharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Luye Pharma Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Luye Pharma Group Company Profile

Luye Pharma Group Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, produces, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Lipusu for ovarian and breast cancer; CMNa, a chemical sensitizer for cancer radiotherapy; Tiandida for ovarian or non-small cell lung cancer; Boyounuo, an injection for the treatment of various types of cancers and other solid tumors; and Xuezhikang, a lipid-regulating drug for the treatment of hypercholesterolaemia.

