Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 17,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 62,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Lumina Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

