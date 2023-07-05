Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $379.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.79 and a 1-year high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

