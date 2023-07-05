LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Director Timothy Triche Sells 6,000 Shares

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $198,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LTC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.35. 228,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,304. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.94. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.08%.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 46,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 215 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.

