Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.73 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,022 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

