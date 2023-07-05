Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 1.5% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.12. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

