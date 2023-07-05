Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,546,000 after buying an additional 1,757,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,007,000 after buying an additional 1,031,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.