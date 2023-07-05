LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

LKQ Stock Down 0.0 %

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.