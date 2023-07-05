Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Shares Down 2.6%

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.09. 4,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 482,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipella Pharmaceuticals

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIPO Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.

