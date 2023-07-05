Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Shares Down 2.6%

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.09. 4,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 482,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipella Pharmaceuticals
About Lipella Pharmaceuticals
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lipella Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.