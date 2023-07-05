LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Short Interest Down 21.8% in June

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 67,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

LINKBANCORP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNKB traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,115. LINKBANCORP has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LINKBANCORP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

In other news, Director George Parmer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,993.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the first quarter worth $67,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the first quarter worth $88,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

