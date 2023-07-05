Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 665,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Lightning eMotors Stock Performance

Lightning eMotors stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,379. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $86.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($5.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.51) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 185.55% and a net margin of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lightning eMotors will post -14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 29.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 504,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 884.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 310,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 563.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 262,826 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 356,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 38.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 222,646 shares in the last quarter.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 commercial electric and fuel cell vehicles.

