Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October accounts for 11.7% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. owned 6.09% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $17,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 84.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

FOCT stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $262.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.