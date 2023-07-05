Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Perion Network by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 30.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Perion Network Price Performance
PERI opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $42.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on PERI. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Perion Network
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
- Next-Gen AI Datacenters Driving Applied Digital Stock up 400%
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
- What Does an Earnings Surprise Mean for American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.