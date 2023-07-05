Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Perion Network by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 30.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PERI opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $42.75.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $145.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.65 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PERI. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

