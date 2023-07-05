Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. ASE Technology accounts for about 0.8% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $52,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

ASX stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4672 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 51.81%.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

