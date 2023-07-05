Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $326.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.03. The company has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 30.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.95.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.