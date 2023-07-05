Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,776 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Tapestry accounts for 0.7% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 196.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

