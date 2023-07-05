Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 424.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

