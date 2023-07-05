Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,057,000 after buying an additional 1,695,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,544,000 after acquiring an additional 916,427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DGRO opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

