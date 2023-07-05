Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,678 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 197.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.
Unum Group Stock Performance
Shares of UNM stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. Unum Group has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $48.35.
Unum Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.
About Unum Group
Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.
