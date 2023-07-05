LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Short Interest Up 27.1% in June

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,300 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 733,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,348.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TREE traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,850. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $282.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.42 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

