Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $79.75

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 79.75 ($1.01), with a volume of 316843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.25 ($1.04).

Learning Technologies Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £629.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2,002.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Learning Technologies Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 1.15 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Kath Kearney Croft acquired 9,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £9,994.44 ($12,684.91). Company insiders own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

