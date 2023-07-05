Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,600 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 759,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,886.0 days.

OTCMKTS LSRCF opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.07. Lasertec has a 52-week low of $106.43 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Lasertec Corporation engages in development, manufacture, sale, and service of semiconductor-related and flat panel display (FPD)-related systems, and laser microscopes in Japan and internationally. It offers inspection and measurement systems for mask blanks, photomasks, and wafers; FPD photomask inspection systems; laser microscopes, which are used in the areas as semiconductor materials, transparent films, coating materials, inorganic and organic materials, biological samples, metal parts, and plastic components; and lithium-ion batteries.

