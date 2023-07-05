Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LANC opened at $200.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.45 and a 200 day moving average of $198.73. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $126.82 and a 12 month high of $220.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 95.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $2,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

