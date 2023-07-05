LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGVCW. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $2,959,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 792,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 148,747 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 495,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 195,474 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGVCW remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Tuesday. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,324. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

