Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Up 27.2% in June

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $116.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

