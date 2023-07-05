Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Up 27.2% in June

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWFree Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $116.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

