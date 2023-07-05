Kowal Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $262.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.