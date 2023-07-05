Kowal Investment Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average of $94.14. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

